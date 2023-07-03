Cadbury Bitsa Wispa Chocolate Bag 185.5g

Textured milk chocolates. BeTreatwise.net Cocoa Life Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation To improve the lives of cocoa farmers & our environment By eating Cadbury, you've helped support cocoa farmers in Ghana Cocoa Life aims to make lives better. The education and entrepreneurship training we provide makes for empowered farmers and thriving local communities WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG

Product may suffer some scuffing in transit. Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

Big Share Bag 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 185.5G

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts.

Number of uses

1 portion = 7 pieces (24.5 g). Approximately 7 portions per bag

Net Contents

185.5g ℮