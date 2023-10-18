We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maxi Nutrition Max Whey Protein Powder Vanilla 420G

Maxi Nutrition Max Whey Protein Powder Vanilla 420G

Vegetarian

Vanilla flavoured high protein food supplement, containing vitamin B6 with sweetener.Informed SportsWe Test, You Trust
100% Whey protein**100% of the contained protein from whey protein.Low sugar**Low fat****When prepared with water. When prepared with milk, milk sugar and milk fat are naturally present.Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass and to the maintenance of muscle mass.Vanilla FlavourMaxWhey is a high-quality protein powder, made with natural flavours and colours. For a cleaner taste and consistency MaxWhey has been created without unnecessary thickeners.Whey ProteinMaxWhey contains a blend of whey protein concentrate and isolate to support your muscle development. This ultra-filtered protein blend provides a leading BCAA content whilst being low in fat and sugar.Vitamin B6MaxWhey is fortified with vitamin B6 to support normal protein and energy yielding metabolism. Perfect support for a diet of increased protein.
23g ProteinGluten freeNo Artificial Colours & FlavoursSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 420G
Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass and to the maintenance of muscle massVitamin B6 to support normal protein and energy yielding metabolism
High proteinLow sugarLow fat

Ingredients

Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk) (88%), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk) (10%), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vanilla Extract (0, 05%), Vanilla Seeds (0, 05%), Vitamin B6

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Contains 14 servings

Net Contents

420g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparation: To prepare one serving, fill a shaker with 150-300ml water or 300ml semi-skimmed milk, add 30g powder (approx. 3 tablespoons) and shake vigorously for 20 seconds.When to UseMaxWhey is a versatile whey protein powder that could be used throughout the day to increase your daily protein intake. Consume one 30g serving after your workout and another mid morning and/or mid afternoon.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursContains Sweeteners

