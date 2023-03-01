We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Sambucol Immuno Forte Black Elderberry 15 Tablets

Sambucol Immuno Forte Black Elderberry 15 Tablets

1(1)
Write a review

£9.00

£0.60/each

Vegan

15 berry flavoured effervescent food supplement with sweetener.For more information visit: www.sambucol.com or email cs@pharmacareeurope.com
Immune support*Cell protection*Sambucol Immuno Forte Effervescent contains Black Elderberry with naturally occurring flavonoids plus *Vitamin C and Zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system and protection of cells from oxidative stress.
The Original Black Elderberry Brand:Sambucol was founded on the properties of the rich flavonids contained in the Black Elderberry (Sambucus nigra) that provide natural effects.Scientifically Tested:Sambucol is backed by over 25 years of scientific research and helps provide immune support.
Sugar freeGreat tastingSuitable for vegans
Vitamin C and Zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system and protection of cells from oxidative stress.
Sugar free

Ingredients

Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Sorbitol, Colour: Beetroot Red, Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Zinc Sulfate, Black Elderberry (Sambucus Nigra) Extract (Der 32:1), Flavourings: Raspberry, Strawberry, Sweetener: Sucralose, Stabiliser: Polyvinylpyrrolidone

Net Contents

15 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Adults & Children12+ years:1-3 tablets dailyChildren 4-12 years:1 tablet dailyDissolve 1 tablet in a glass of cold or hot (not boiling) water (200ml).

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here