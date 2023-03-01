Sambucol Immuno Forte Black Elderberry 15 Tablets

15 berry flavoured effervescent food supplement with sweetener. For more information visit: www.sambucol.com or email cs@pharmacareeurope.com

Immune support* Cell protection* Sambucol Immuno Forte Effervescent contains Black Elderberry with naturally occurring flavonoids plus *Vitamin C and Zinc which contributes to the normal function of the immune system and protection of cells from oxidative stress.

The Original Black Elderberry Brand: Sambucol was founded on the properties of the rich flavonids contained in the Black Elderberry (Sambucus nigra) that provide natural effects. Scientifically Tested: Sambucol is backed by over 25 years of scientific research and helps provide immune support.

Sugar free Great tasting Suitable for vegans

Ingredients

Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Sorbitol, Colour: Beetroot Red, Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Zinc Sulfate, Black Elderberry (Sambucus Nigra) Extract (Der 32:1), Flavourings: Raspberry, Strawberry, Sweetener: Sucralose, Stabiliser: Polyvinylpyrrolidone

Net Contents

15 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Adults & Children 12+ years: 1-3 tablets daily Children 4-12 years: 1 tablet daily Dissolve 1 tablet in a glass of cold or hot (not boiling) water (200ml).

Additives