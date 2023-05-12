We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fairy Original All In One Lemon 60 Dishwasher Tablets 811G

Fairy Original All In One Lemon 60 Dishwasher Tablets 811G
Fairy Original All in One dishwasher tablets have the 1st time cleaning action and are effective even on 100% grease (pure food grease). Fairy Original combines liquid and powder in one powerful capsule. Its ultrasoluble pouch dissolves much faster than hard-pressed tablets, so they start acting immediately to get the job done. Plus, they're incredibly easy to use. Just place them in your dishwasher detergent dispenser. No unwrapping and no mess. Also use Fairy washing up liquid in your sink. Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly, to give you brilliant clean dishes. The cleaning power you can always trust for your washing up.
With 1st time cleaning action, effective even on 100% grease pure food greaseFairy Original All in One dishwasher tabletsTough stain removal and shine functionBuilt-in salt and rinse aid action also with glass and silver protectionKeeps your dishwasher smelling clean and fresh
Pack size: 811G

Ingredients

5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Polycarboxylates, <5% Phosphonates, Enzymes, Perfumes, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

For best results use the dispenser drawer. If the pouch will not fit in the drawer place on top of the cutlery basket and select a washing program with no pre-wash. The Salt Action is effective in soft, medium and hard water up to 26°e (≥ 95% of households). Your dishwasher should work effectively even if the rinse aid or salt warning light comes on. For extremely hard water above 26°e (≤ 5% of households) please use salt. Do not let silver touch stainless steel. Do not machine wash antique/handpainted china or fine lead crystal. Place a capsule into dispenser drawer and close immediately. Handle with dry hands only. Do not unwrap or puncture the capsule. Reseal the bag after each use. 1 capsule = 1 load

