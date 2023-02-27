Monster Aussie Lemonade Energy & Juice 500Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Energy Drink with 2% Lemon Juice from Lemon Juice Concentrate, Taurine, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sugars and Sweetener.
- Inspired by the land down under with over 10,000 beaches, the Great Barrier Reef, and home to some of the most exotic citrus on earth we created Monster Aussie Style Lemonade. Monster's twist on classic lemonade, we hit the ideal balance of tart and sweet with a burst of fresh citrus flavour. As always, its chockers with our world-famous Monster energy blend. Crack a coldie and give it a go!
- Unleash the Beast!®
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains added intense sweeteners
- Contains caffeine
- B-Vitamins + Taurine + L-Carnitine
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Glucose Syrup, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Citrates), Caffeine (0.03%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Inositol
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before end - see base of can for dateStore in a cool dry place
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High Caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
- Unit 51,
- Segro Park Greenford Central,
- Bristol Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 8UP,
Return to
- (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
- Unit 51,
- Segro Park Greenford Central,
- Bristol Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 8UP,
- United Kingdom.
- (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
- South Bank House,
- Barrow Street,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|177kJ/(42kcal)
|883kJ/(208kcal) (10%)
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|53g (20%)
|Of which sugars
|9.7g
|48g (54%)
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.40g (7%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg (57%)
|4.0mg (286%)
|Riboflavin (Vit B2)
|0.70mg (50%)
|3.5mg (250%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%)
|13µg (500%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|** Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
High Caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.