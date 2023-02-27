We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Monster Aussie Lemonade Energy & Juice 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Monster Aussie Lemonade Energy & Juice 500Ml
£1.65
£0.33/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Energy Drink with 2% Lemon Juice from Lemon Juice Concentrate, Taurine, Caffeine, L-Carnitine and B Vitamins with Sugars and Sweetener.
  • Inspired by the land down under with over 10,000 beaches, the Great Barrier Reef, and home to some of the most exotic citrus on earth we created Monster Aussie Style Lemonade. Monster's twist on classic lemonade, we hit the ideal balance of tart and sweet with a burst of fresh citrus flavour. As always, its chockers with our world-famous Monster energy blend. Crack a coldie and give it a go!
  • Unleash the Beast!®
  • Contains added preservatives
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • Contains caffeine
  • B-Vitamins + Taurine + L-Carnitine
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Glucose Syrup, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Citrates), Caffeine (0.03%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Inositol

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before end - see base of can for dateStore in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • High Caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Segro Park Greenford Central,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,

Return to

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Segro Park Greenford Central,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
  • South Bank House,
  • Barrow Street,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml (%*)
Energy177kJ/(42kcal)883kJ/(208kcal) (10%)
Carbohydrate11g53g (20%)
Of which sugars9.7g48g (54%)
Salt0.08g0.40g (7%)
Vitamins(%**)(%**)
Niacin (Vit B3)8.5mg (53%)43mg (266%)
Vitamin B60.80mg (57%)4.0mg (286%)
Riboflavin (Vit B2)0.70mg (50%)3.5mg (250%)
Vitamin B122.5µg (100%)13µg (500%)
Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
** Daily Reference Intake--

Safety information

High Caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.

View all Energy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here