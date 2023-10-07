We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bloo Power Fizz Anti Limescale Lemon Tablets 8X25g

Bloo Power Fizz Anti Limescale Lemon Tablets 8X25g

Bloo Power Fizz Anti Limescale Lemon Tablets 8X25g
Bloo Fizz tabs have an extra strong effect deep down into the drain and effortlessly ensures thorough cleanliness - even under water, where the brush can't reach.- Toilet drain pipes- Toilet bowls- Urinals
Keep your toilet thoroughly clean and fresh with Bloo's Power Range.Protect - Bloo Toilet Blocks Original BlueFreshen - Bloo Power Active LemonShine - Bloo Power Fizz Tabs Lemon
© A.I.S.E.
Total limescale removalDeep pipe cleaningNo scrubbing
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

< 5 % Anionic Surfactants, Aliphatic Hydrocarbons, Further ingredients: Perfumes (Amyl Cinnamal, Limonene)

Net Contents

8 x 25g ℮

Preparation and Usage

DosageFor thorough and lasting removal of dirt and limescale deposits, allow 1-2 tablets to act for at least 30 minutes - better overnight. In case of very heavy deposits and soiling, brush and repeat the cleaning process. To prevent blockages caused by limescale and dirt deposits, allow one tablet each week to act overnight.Immediately remove product residues thoroughly with clear water, otherwise damage of discolouration may occur. Do not mix with chlorinated sanitary cleaners.How to use1 OpenCut open the protective foil with a pair of scissors.2 DissolvePlace one fizz tab into the toilet bowl, the water will turn blue, leave over night for best results.3 RinseThe power of acids removes even the most stubborn stains and odours, as well as water level stains - without scrubbing... Simply rinse & job done

