We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Little Moons Iced Latte Mochi Ice Cream 6x32g

Little Moons Iced Latte Mochi Ice Cream 6x32g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£2.60/100g

Vegetarian

Iced Latte Coffee Ice Cream Mochi: six coffee ice cream bites wrapped in a sweet rice dough (40%).Carton, Carbon, BalancedWorld Land Trust™www.carbonbalancedcarton.com
The higher density of our gelato means it's not as soft straight out the freezer but results in a more intense flavour with patience.
We created Little Moons with a passion for quality that came from growing up in our family bakery. Mouthfuls of ice cream wrapped in soft-sweet mochi dough, they're a little lift to brighten your day.We hope you love them.Viv & Howard, Founders
337 kJ 80 kcal Per MochiEasy breezyIce Cream Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough1054 kJ / 250 kcal per 100 gGluten FreeSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 192G

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Light Brown Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Trehalose*, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee Extract (2%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Soya, *Trehalose is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

May contain: Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Give your mochi 5 mins out of the freezer before diving in.They're worth the wait.Good things come to those who wait...Remove from the freezer 5min before serving

View all Ice Cream Snacking & Mochi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here