Little Moons Iced Latte Mochi Ice Cream 6x32g

Iced Latte Coffee Ice Cream Mochi: six coffee ice cream bites wrapped in a sweet rice dough (40%). Carton, Carbon, Balanced World Land Trust™ www.carbonbalancedcarton.com

The higher density of our gelato means it's not as soft straight out the freezer but results in a more intense flavour with patience.

We created Little Moons with a passion for quality that came from growing up in our family bakery. Mouthfuls of ice cream wrapped in soft-sweet mochi dough, they're a little lift to brighten your day. We hope you love them. Viv & Howard, Founders

337 kJ 80 kcal Per Mochi Easy breezy Ice Cream Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough 1054 kJ / 250 kcal per 100 g Gluten Free Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 192G

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Water, Rice Flour, Sugar, Light Brown Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Trehalose*, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee Extract (2%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Soya, *Trehalose is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

May contain: Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Preparation and Usage