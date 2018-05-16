Plantastic Creamy Pasta Sauce Tomato & Chargrilled Pepper 350g

Per portion (175g)
- Energy
- 614kJ
-
- 147kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.9g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.1g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.96g
- 16%of the reference intake
medium
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 351kJ
Product Description
- Tomato & Yellow Pepper Pasta Sauce.
- Wow your taste buds with our indulgent and nourishing creamy pasta sauce. The secret? Juicy tomato, smoky chargrilled peppers, exciting herbs and spices, blended with a splash of coconut milk for a velvety finish.
- Plantastic trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- So Tasty, You'd Never Guess It's Plant-Based!
- 100% Plant-Based
- 1 of Your 5 a Day (1/2 Jar)
- Source of Protein
- Source of Fibre
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 350G
- Source of Protein
- Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (56%), Chargrilled Yellow Pepper (10%), Tomato Paste, Water, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Pea Protein, Coconut Milk (1.5%) (Coconut Milk, Water), Sugar, Basil, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Smoked Paprika, Flavourings, Ground Black Pepper
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened refrigerate and use within 3 days.Best before end: See neck of jar.
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking / Serving Instructions
- 1. Simply cook your favourite pasta and drain.
- 2. Heat the Plantastic Creamy Pasta Sauce in a saucepan, making sure not to boil.
- 3. Stir the hot sauce through your cooked pasta for a delicious plant-based meal.
- Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
- Separation is a natural process in this sauce, simply shake well before opening.
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Contact Us: UK: 0800 022 3391.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- WWW.PLANTASTIC.CO.UK
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (175g)
|Energy
|351kJ
|614kJ
|-
|84kcal
|147kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|7.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|12.1g
|of which Sugars
|5.2g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.8g
|Protein
|3.2g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.96g
|This jar contains approximately 2 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.