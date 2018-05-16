We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bonne Maman Chocolate Coated Sweet Hearts 7 Pack 175G

Bonne Maman Chocolate Coated Sweet Hearts 7 Pack 175G

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Topped Cake
  • 7 x Wrapped Cakes
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Butter, Sugar, Soft Wheat Flour, Milk Chocolate 13% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithins, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Egg Whites, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Eggs, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Starches (Wheat), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates and Citrates (Wheat), Salt, Natural Madagascar Vanilla Flavour

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya and Nuts.

Storage

Keep in a dry place, away from heat (Max 25ºC) and light.

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • St Michel UK,
  • International House,
  • 12 Constance Street,
  • London.
  • E16 2DQ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • consumer@gateauxbonnemaman.com

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy1739 kJ
-416 kcal
Fat21 g
of which saturates15 g
Carbohydrate53 g
of which sugars31 g
Fibre2.5 g
Protein5.6 g
Salt0.85 g
