Bonne Maman Chocolate Coated Sweet Hearts 7 Pack 175G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Topped Cake
- 7 x Wrapped Cakes
- Pack size: 175G
Information
Ingredients
Butter, Sugar, Soft Wheat Flour, Milk Chocolate 13% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithins, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Egg Whites, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Eggs, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Starches (Wheat), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates and Citrates (Wheat), Salt, Natural Madagascar Vanilla Flavour
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya and Nuts.
Storage
Keep in a dry place, away from heat (Max 25ºC) and light.
Produce of
Made in France
Name and address
- St Michel UK,
- International House,
- 12 Constance Street,
- London.
- E16 2DQ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- St Michel UK,
- International House,
- 12 Constance Street,
- London.
- E16 2DQ,
- United Kingdom.
- consumer@gateauxbonnemaman.com
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1739 kJ
|-
|416 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|of which saturates
|15 g
|Carbohydrate
|53 g
|of which sugars
|31 g
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|Protein
|5.6 g
|Salt
|0.85 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.