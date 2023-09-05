Airwick 24/7 Active Fresh Kit Fresh Cotton 228Ml

Airwick 24/7 Atv Fresh Kit Frsh Cotton 228ml

Air Wick 24/7 Active Fresh is Air Wick’s first aerosol-free and best ever automatic air freshener. Our latest odour neutraliser is infused with natural essential oils for long lasting fragrance to tackle pet odour removal and banish bathroom smells and kitchen malodour for up to 70 days. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England & Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.

Our 1st Aerosol-Free & Best Ever Automatic Spray System Imagine clean laundry blowing in a breeze filled with the crisp scent of apple blossom, orange flowers and natural cotton 3x Adjustable settings for a release of fragrance at a desired intensity

Pack size: 228ML

Preparation and Usage