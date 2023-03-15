We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Toffifee 15 Pack 125G

Toffifee 15 Pack 125G
£1.50
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • A Hazelnut (10%) in a Caramel Cup (41%) with Hazelnut Chocolate Filling (37%) topped with Chocolate (12%)
  • 3 more pieces*
  • * Compared to the previous 100g pack with 12 pieces
  • A crunchy hazelnut in chewy caramel with creamy nougat, topped with delicious chocolate - a combination that is guaranteed to satisfy every taste.
  • Storck® Part of Your World®
  • A hazelnut in caramel with creamy nougat and chocolate
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Hazelnuts, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Condensed Whey (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (Milk), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Almond, Peanut and other Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Distributor address

  • Storck UK,
  • Forest View,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG248QZ.

Return to

  • Guarantee: Toffifee is produced under the strictest quality control and should reach you in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the box and its contents, stating when and where it was purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Storck UK,
  • Forest View,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG248QZ.
  • www.storck.co.uk
  • www.toffifee.com

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2177 kJ/
-521 kcal
Fat29.0 g
of which saturates12.7 g
Carbohydrate58.9 g
of which sugars48.8 g
Protein6.0 g
Salt0.27 g
New pack more pieces? It's rather new pack and 25%

2 stars

New pack more pieces? It's rather new pack and 25% more expensive than the previous one.

