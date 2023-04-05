Tesco Fire Pit 4 Pork, Mozzarella & Tomato Kebabs 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1138kJ / 274kcal
Product Description
- Pork, marinated slow roasted tomato and mozzarella medium fat soft cheese meatballs with herbs and seasoning.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (76%), Slow Roasted Tomato, Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Basil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Garlic, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dried Leek, Black Pepper, Oregano, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Radish Concentrate, Paprika Extract, Carrot Concentrate, Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Sunflower Oil, Oregano Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven cook. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue, turning frequently until desired chargrill appearance is achieved.
Grill
Instructions: 14-16 minutes. Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kebab (87g**)
|Energy
|1138kJ / 274kcal
|990kJ / 238kcal
|Fat
|19.4g
|16.9g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.3g
|7.2g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|15.9g
|13.8g
|Salt
|1.93g
|1.67g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 348g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..
