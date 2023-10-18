Nivea Men Derma Dry Control Max Antiperspirant 50Ml

NIVEA MEN DERMA DRY CONTROL MAX A/Pspirnt 50ml

Discover the new Derma Dry Control Antiperspirant 96h Deodorant Roll-On - the strongest antiperspirant yet from NIVEA MEN. Move with confidence as this deodorant keeps sweat, wetness, and odours at bay for up to 96 hours whilst caring for the skin. Achieving super-soft underarms couldn't be any easier thanks to DermaDry technology, which offers maximum skin protection for a smooth skin feeling without irritation. Tough on sweat, and kind on skin, its non-irritating formula is designed to provide reliable protection whilst putting skin comfort first. Skin tolerance dermatologically proven. Application information: Roll evenly on the underarm. Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.

96h defence: This men's deodorant roll on provides 96 hour extreme protection against sweat, wetness, and odour whilst caring for the underarms Skin protection: The anti odour deodorant uses DermaDry technology to keep odours and sweat at bay whilst being gentle on the underarm skin Non-irritating formula: Tough on sweat, kind on skin, this roll on deodorant leaves the underarms feeling soft and smooth without irritation Dermatologically approved: The men's roll on deodorant is skin tolerance dermatologically proven and offers reliable and comfortable protection against sweat and odour This deodorant for men features a woody and ambery scent to leave you smelling fresh all day long How to apply: Simply roll the product evenly on the underarms. Allow the antiperspirant for men to dry completely before getting dressed

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Zirconium Octachlorohydrex Gly, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Sodium Lactate, Glycerin, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Trisodium EDTA, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, BHT, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮