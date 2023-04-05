We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Quiche 400G

£2.30
£0.58/100g

1/4 of a quiche

Energy
841kJ
201kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10.7g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.58g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 841kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Tomatoes, mozzarella full fat soft cheese and basil baked with eggs in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Our quiches are then baked by our experts for a golden crust making them ideal as an everyday or party food.
  • Shortcrust pastry filled with diced tomatoes, mozzarella & basil
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Eat hot or cold. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20 mins For best results oven heat. Remove all packaging, including foil tray. Place on to a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Eat hot or cold. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35 mins For best results oven heat. Remove all packaging, including foil tray. Place on to a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a quiche (100g)
Energy841kJ / 201kcal841kJ / 201kcal
Fat10.7g10.7g
Saturates4.7g4.7g
Carbohydrate17.7g17.7g
Sugars2.2g2.2g
Fibre1.3g1.3g
Protein8.0g8.0g
Salt0.58g0.58g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
