We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tyrells Tomato & Chilli Chutney Flavoured Crisps 150G
image 1 of Tyrells Tomato & Chilli Chutney Flavoured Crisps 150Gimage 2 of Tyrells Tomato & Chilli Chutney Flavoured Crisps 150G

Tyrells Tomato & Chilli Chutney Flavoured Crisps 150G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.30

£1.53/100g

Vegetarian

Tomato & chilli chutney flavour potato crisps.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.® Registered Trade Mark.
The sweetness of tomato with a subtle kick of spiceOnly the finest spuds are good enoughOur signature crunch and less greasy fingers!Hand-cooked and spun for exquisite crispinessGluten FreeWe use the best dressed spuds and never any artificial ingredients (such as artificial flavours, colours or MSG)Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Balsamic Vinegar Powder, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Salt, Maltodextrin, Ground Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Mace, Black Pepper, Cardamom), Acid (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli Powder (Chilli, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic Powder), Smoked Salt, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spice Extracts (Chilli, Capsicum)

Allergy Information

May contain Milk.

Number of uses

5 servings per pack

Net Contents

150g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From MSG (Glutamate)

View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here