Sure 72h Bright Bouquet Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50ml

4.8(113)
£1.95

£3.90/100ml

Sure Nonstop Protn Bright Bqt A/Pspirnt 50ml
Next level moves demand next level sweat protection. That’s why Sure Women Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On Nonstop Bright Bouquet is designed to provide 72 hour nonstop protection against sweat and odour, so you’re always ready to keep going. Its alcohol-free** formula helps you feel fresh, dry and protected all day long without causing irritation. The unbeatable anti-sweat Microtechnology provides 2x more powerful protection* while our innovative MotionSense technology releases bursts of fresh, fruity fragrance with notes of strawberry, apricot and vanilla when you need it most. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules releasing more fragrance. So, the more you move, the more it protects. That bright and summery scent stays with you no matter how hard you push yourself. Because when you work hard, Sure works harder. Sure. It won’t let you down. Grab Sure Bright Bouquet antiperspirant deodorant for women to get all day freshness and 72 hour protection that works in sync with your body for nonstop confidence from morning to night. Before applying, ensure your underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. This roll on has a new pack shape made with 20% less plastic. *vs Sure Essentials range **ethyl alcohol
Sure Women Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On Nonstop Bright Bouquet 50ml provides 72 hour nonstop protection against sweat and odourThis antiperspirant deodorant roll on provides 2x more powerful protection*, featuring unbeatable anti-sweat Microtechnology and our unique MotionSense technologyTo keep sweat and odour at bay, ensure underarms are dry before applying. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarmsGet all day freshness and 72 hour nonstop protection from sweat and odour with this alcohol-free** antiperspirant deodorant for women, from the UK’s no.1 antiperspirant brandThis roll on has a new pack shape made with 20% less plasticSure Bright Bouquet Nonstop Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On allows you to always be protected and feel confident whatever happens. Sure, it won’t let you down
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Steareth-2, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-20, Parfum, Calcium Chloride, Glycine, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

50 ℮

