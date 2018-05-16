New
Little Dish Chicken Rissotto Kids Meals 200G
Product Description
- Little Dish Chicken Rissotto Kids Meals 200G
- At Little Dish we make real food kids love, using wholesome, nutritious ingredients, cooked as you would at home. We make our risotto with chicken and risotto rice in a herby tomato, butternut squash and sweet potato sauce.
- Perfectly portioned & nutritionally balanced for 1-3 year olds. Also great for 4-5 year olds (or larger appetites) with a side of veggies.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C104258
- Taste tested by kids
- 2 of 5 a day
- 100% Natural Ingredients
- Low in Salt
- Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and veg
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Risotto Rice (20%)*, Cooked Chicken (15%)**, Onion (15%), Water, Tomato (13%), Butternut Squash (4%), Sweet Potato (4%), Double Cream (Milk), Italian Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Herbs, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (1%), Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Spices, *Cooked Risotto Rice contains: Water, Risotto Rice, **Cooked Chicken contains: Chicken (94%), Cornflour
Allergy Information
- This Little Dish has been made in a kitchen that handles Nuts and Peanuts and is therefore not suitable for those allergic to these ingredients. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for freezing. Freeze before use by date and use within 3 months. Once defrosted do not refreeze and use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 1. Remove sleeve and pierce film in several places.
2. Heat for 1 min 40 secs at 900w from chilled.
3. Let it rest for 2 mins.
4. Remove the film, check temperature, stir and serve.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: This packaging is suitable for microwave heating only. Do not reheat once cooled.
Warnings
- We prepare our Chicken Risotto with the utmost care, but please double check for bones and other potential choking hazards. A child should not be left unsupervised whilst eating due to the risk of choking.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Little Dish,
- 10a Ledbury Mews North,
- London,
- W11 2AF.
Return to
- Contact us
- hello@littledish.co.uk
- 020 3291 2409
Head Office Address:
Little Dish,
10a Ledbury Mews North,
London,
W11 2AF.
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|200g pack
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|469/112
|937/224
|Fat
|3.7g
|7.4g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|23.7g
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.8g
|Protein
|7.2g
|14.3g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.16g
|Veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size
|-
|-
Safety information
