We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lindt Classic Vegan Caramel Sea Salt Chocolate Bar 100G
image 1 of Lindt Classic Vegan Caramel Sea Salt Chocolate Bar 100Gimage 2 of Lindt Classic Vegan Caramel Sea Salt Chocolate Bar 100G

Lindt Classic Vegan Caramel Sea Salt Chocolate Bar 100G

5(4)
Write a review

£3.20

£3.20/100g

Cocoa product with oat drink powder (20%), almond paste (9%) and salted caramel pieces (10%)Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming ProgramLindt Sustainabilitywww.lindt.com
Discover Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE Vegan, an exquisite combination of the finest cocoa blended withLindt CLASSIC RECIPE Vegan has been expertly crafted by the Lindt master chocolatiers, using only the finest quality ingredients.The Lindt Difference passion for chocolate at every stepFinest Cocoa, Roasting & Grinding, Lindt Invention, Best Ingredients, Finishing with PerfectionFrom bean to bar
Classic RecipeMade with Oat Drink
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sugar, Oat Drink Powder* (Oat Syrup (70%), Maltodextrin), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Almonds, Glucose Syrup, Salt (0, 5%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, *Gluten Free Oat

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Hazelnuts and Other Nuts.

Net Contents

100g ℮

View all Sharing Chocolate Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here