Newfoundland Thyroid Test

2.8(5)
£10.00

£10.00/each

Newfoundland Thyroid TestFor more information, instructional videos and advice please visit our website and/or app.
Self-test to detect the presence of TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) in human whole blood as an indicator of an underactive thyroid.TSH Rapid Test CassetteSymptoms to look out for:- Tiredness- Weight gain- Depression- Sensitive to the cold- Dry skin and hair- Muscle aches- Constipation
Finger-prick sampleResults in 10 minsOver 98% accurate

Preparation and Usage

Instructions1 Remove the lancet cap.2 Clean the area to be pricked with the alcohol pad.3 Squeeze the end of the fingertip and prick it with the sterile lancet.4 Massage downward to obtain sample.5 Use dropper to obtain the correct amount of blood to the fill line.6 Squeeze the bulb to release the blood. Apply plaster to puncture site if required.7 Add 2 drops of buffer into the sample well.

