We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Bondi Sands Self Tan Face Drops Light / Medium 30Ml

Bondi Sands Self Tan Face Drops Light / Medium 30Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£16.00

£53.33/100ml

Vegan

Bondi Sands Self Tan Face Drops Lght / Med 30ml
Sand, sea and sun, the enviable Australian image. Experience a sunkissed Australian tan every time with Bondi Sands Light/Medium Self Tan Drops, enriched with Australian botanicals for nourished, glowing skin.
Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
The Australian tanFor Face and BodyAustralian MadeDermatologically testedSuitable for sensitive skinNon-comedogenic - won't clog poresFragrance & dye freeCruelty free and vegan
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Alcohol, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Carrageenan, Sodium Metabisulfite, Erythrulose, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Syzygium Luehmannii Fruit Extract, Acronychia Acidula Fruit Extract, Davidsonia Pruriens Fruit Extract

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Step 1Ensure face and body is clean, dry and free from any product.Step 2Add 4-12 Self Tan Drops to your face or body moisturiser, mix well and apply evenly over face or body. When applying to your face, avoid eyes.Increasing the number of drops will result in a deeper tan.Step 3Wash hands thoroughly after use. Do not apply any other skincare products until colour has developed. For best results, leave on skin for at least six hours. Re-apply as desired.

View all Fake Tan

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here