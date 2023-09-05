Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Refill Raspberry & Citrus 19ml

Our Air Wick plug in air fresheners contain natural-based ingredients and are infused with Natural Essential Oils. Our fragrances beautifully blend with your home décor to fill your living room with long lasting fragrance for up to 100 days based on lowest setting. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.

Fragrances lasts up to 100 days based on lowest setting. Plug-In Device consumes less than 2p of electricity per day (*Based on 24 hour/day usage) Fresh Raspberry Blooming Citrus 30% lighter fragrance experience than Air Wick regular scented oils fragrances

Pack size: 19ML

Preparation and Usage