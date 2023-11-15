Dylon Colour Catcher Max Prot 40 Sheets Mixed washes allow you to: Reduce washloads Save time, water, energy

Experience maximum protection against colour run accidents... Prevents colour runs Traps colour's that bleed into the water during the wash. The proof is on the sheet. Allows mixed washes Protects against colour transfer, allowing to wash all colours together. Protects colour vibrancy Catches loose dye from depositing on garments, avoiding dullness. ...in an eco-friendly way The sheet is: Made of 100% naturally - derived fibers Made of bio-degradable fibers The sheet is: FSC® certified

FSC - FSC® Mix, Fiber from responsible sources, FSC® C005101, www.fsc.org

New Sheet Generation Bigger size Better performance 100% Naturally-derived fibers Less sorting = Fewer washloads Prevents colour run accidents in an eco-friendly way

Pack size: 40SHT

Ingredients

Perfume

Produce of

Made in Italy

Net Contents

40 x Sheets

Preparation and Usage