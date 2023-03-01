Chewy Vites Apple Cider Vinegar Fruit Gummies 30 Pack

Food Supplement with vitamins & minerals 30 fruit flavoured gummies Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied & balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

With vitamins B6 & C to support metabolism, immunity & reduce tiredness†. Not all apple cider vinegar gummies are made the same. Chewy Vites Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies contain carefully selected ingredients; including "the mother": the cloudy, nutrient-rich substance produced naturally as raw cider vinegar ferments. †Each fruity gummy is enriched with vitamins B6 & C that contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism, the reduction of tiredness & fatigue and the normal function of the immune system.

Our story We focus all of our attention on crafting the nutrients you desire into juicy & delicious products people love to take. You can be assured that our vegan fruit pectin-based gummies contain only the best ingredients.

Chewy Vites is a registered trademark.

Real Fruit Juice Gluten/wheat-free Dairy, egg, nut-free Gelatine-free No GMO ingredients No artificial colours No artificial flavours No artificial sweeteners No preservatives Suitable for vegans & vegetarians

With vitamins B6 & C to support metabolism, immunity & reduce tiredness

Ingredients

Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Fruit Juice Concentrate, Apple Cider Vinegar, Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid & Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Colour, Anti-Caking Agent (Carnauba Wax), Coconut Oil

Allergy Information

Free From: Eggs, Nuts, Wheat

Number of uses

Serving Size - 2 Gummies

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily dosage: Recommendedfor adults. 2 Gummies per daily serving. Do not exceed recommended daily dosage.

Additives