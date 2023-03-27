Surf Concentrated Desinfectant Tropical Lily 240ml

Surf T/cal Lily Conc D/fectant Liquid 240ml

Looking for a way to keep your home hygienically clean while leaving it with a fresh and clean fragrance? Look no further! Eliminate 99.9%* of bacteria and viruses and leave surfaces with a long lasting floral fragrance with Surf Tropical Lily Concentrated Disinfectant. Featuring a powerful formula containing natural oil, this multi-purpose cleaner is perfect for cleaning almost any surface, so it can be used as a bathroom or kitchen cleaner to eliminate odours and keep your home wonderfully fresh. What's more, this concentrated multi-purpose cleaner makes approximately 10 litres when diluted – perfect for bigger households! Keeping your home wonderfully fresh and hygienically clean has never been easier with Surf Tropical Lily Concentrated Disinfectant Liquid. Only use diluted. For disinfection: Pre-clean heavily soiled surfaces. Mix 1 capful (10 ml) with 390 ml of water to make 400 ml (1:40 dilution). Apply onto surface, leave for 15 minutes and then wipe evenly with a damp cloth. Once diluted, use immediately. Do not store the diluted product. Keep the bottle closed. Before applying the product on delicate, new and unusual surfaces, test first on a small inconspicuous area. Always follow your appliance and surface manufacturers' usage instructions. Do not use on painted wood, linoleum and marble. Rinse well after use on anodised aluminium. Do not use on appliance lettering and symbols. Do not swallow. If swallowed consult a doctor immediately. Do not mix with other products. Do not use in washing machine. *eliminates Adenovirus, Vaccinia and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Surf Tropical Lily Concentrated Disinfectant has the long lasting, gorgeous scent of one of nature's most enticing flowers Our concentrated surface cleaner features a powerful formula containing natural oil This concentrated disinfectant makes approximately 10 litres (only use diluted) This multi-purpose cleaner is perfect for cleaning almost any surface around your home Our all-purpose cleaner eliminates 99.9%* of bacteria and viruses while leaving surfaces fresh and clean With a powerful cleaning formula, this liquid disinfectant eliminates tough odours

Pack size: 240ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: <5%: Non-ionic surfactants, Cationic surfactants, Perfume, Coumarin, Linalool. Disinfectant Agent: Benzalkonium Chloride 2.25g in 100g of product

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

240 ℮

Preparation and Usage