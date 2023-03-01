Centrum Kids Immunity Support Gummies Orange 30'S

Centrum Kids Immunity Gummies Orange Food Supplement, 30 Gummies
Centrum Kids Immunity Support chewable gummies has been developed by experts, to combine important nutrients in an easy-to-take and deliciously fruity supplement for Kids 4+. Includes Vitamin D, A and C to help support the normal function of the immune system. Centrum is backed by over 40 years of nutritional science and is trusted by consumers around the world. Centrum is sold in over 65 countries globally and is World's #1 Multivitamin brand based on worldwide value sales (for verification in GB please contact mystory.gb@haleon.com and Ireland mystory.ie@haleon.com)
Ingredients
Glucose syrup; Sugar; Gelatine; L-ascorbic acid; Water; Maltodextrin; DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate; Zinc sulfate; Acid: E330; Natural orange flavouring; Colouring food (concentrate of carrot and paprika); Vegetable oil (coconut, rapeseed); Sweetener: E960; Retinyl acetate; Glazing agents: E903, E901; Cholecalciferol.
Net Contents
30 x Pieces
Preparation and Usage
DIRECTIONS FOR USE: For children aged 4+. One gummy per day. Chew until dissolved, may be taken without food or water. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. Do not give to children under 4 years old. A healthy lifestlye and varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not use if the foil on the packaging is broken. Always replace lid after use. If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredient.