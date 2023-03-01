Centrum Kids Immunity Support Gummies Orange 30'S

Centrum Kids Immunity Gummies Orange Food Supplement, 30 Gummies

Centrum Kids Immunity Support chewable gummies has been developed by experts, to combine important nutrients in an easy-to-take and deliciously fruity supplement for Kids 4+. Includes Vitamin D, A and C to help support the normal function of the immune system. Centrum is backed by over 40 years of nutritional science and is trusted by consumers around the world. Centrum is sold in over 65 countries globally and is World's #1 Multivitamin brand based on worldwide value sales (for verification in GB please contact mystory.gb@haleon.com and Ireland mystory.ie@haleon.com) 1. Includes Vitamin D, A and C to support the normal function of the immune system 2. Centrum Kids chewable Multigummies has been developed by experts, to combine important nutrients in an easy to take and deliciously fruity supplement for Kids 4+ 3. Easy to take and deliciously fruity chewable gummy 4. Centrum is World's #1 Multivitamin brand based on worldwide value sales (for verification in GB please contact mystory.gb@haleon.com and Ireland mystory.ie@haleon.com) 5. Centrum is backed by over 40 years of nutritional science and is trusted by consumers around the world

Ingredients

Glucose syrup; Sugar; Gelatine; L-ascorbic acid; Water; Maltodextrin; DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate; Zinc sulfate; Acid: E330; Natural orange flavouring; Colouring food (concentrate of carrot and paprika); Vegetable oil (coconut, rapeseed); Sweetener: E960; Retinyl acetate; Glazing agents: E903, E901; Cholecalciferol.

Net Contents

30 x Pieces

Preparation and Usage