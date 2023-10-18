P20 ORIGINAL SUNSCREEN SPRAY SPF50+ 200ML Respecting Ocean Life - product is developed with selected ingredients to minimize our impact on the environment and respecting the ecosystem health.Learn more about P20 at www.p20.co.uk.
Riemann P20 Original features our triple protection technology that provides up to 10 hours of protection, high water resistance and exceeds EU's required level of UVA protection. A lightweight, transparent spray that is easy to apply, fast-drying and sweat resistant. Riemann P20 original is dermatologically tested, Allergycertified, fragrance free and vegan. A sunscreen for those who require high-performance protection.
Riemann P20 OriginalIn 1979, our founder, Claus Riemann, succeeded in inventing a durable and highly effective sun- screen that has been protecting people from the sun for decades. The improved original formula has the same high performing protection but has been ecologically improved to only contain ingredients which are not known to be harmful for the coral reefs and marine environment - Respecting ocean life. The new formulation has also been allergycertified - minimizing the risk of developing allergies.
Eco Improved FormulaProtects Up to 10 Hours Unique High-Performance SunscreenVery High / PA++++High-level UVASweat and highly water resistantLightweight transparent formulaDermatologically testedUVA **** SuperiorAllergy CertifiedRespecting Ocean LifeUVB/SPF 50+ very high protectionUVA-PF above 30Fragrance-FreeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 200ML
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Dibutyl Adipate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Phenoexyethyl Caprylate, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diethylhexyl 2, 6-Naphthalate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Caprylyl- Caprylate/Caprate, Isopropyl Myristate, Dicaprilyl Carbonate, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Tocopherol
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
To ensure full protection, follow instructions inside the box.Application- Apply generously and evenly 15 minutes before sun exposure to ensure no missed areas and sufficient coverage. Rub in well and allow to absorb completely before contact with textiles and hard surfaces.- On average, a 200ml bottle contains 5-6 full body applications. Applying less sunscreen will significantly reduce protection.- The general recommendation for sunscreen is to re-apply frequently to maintain protection. P20 is designed to stay on the skin longer than average sunscreens, but if rubbed off after towel drying, contact games/sport or excessive sweating for example, then re-apply.- Pay particular attention to vulnerable areas such as the ears, nose, shoulders, shins and feet.