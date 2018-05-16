New
Nomo Monsters Crispy Chocolate Egg & Lolly 92G
Product Description
- Egg - Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate egg with crisped rice pieces (4%). Lolly -Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate lolly.
- Find out more at ra.org
- Egg
- 92g = 4 x 20g (1/4 Egg)
- Lolly
- 1 x 12g Lolly
- Character lolly foils may vary.
- The NOMO and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited
- Pack size: 92G
Information
Allergy Information
Storage
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle Insert. Recycle
Name and address
- Made by;
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
Return to
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- United Kingdom.
- Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
- Navan IDA Business Park,
- Johnstown,
- Navan,
- Co. Meath,
- C15 PK33,
Net Contents
92g
Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Rice Flour, Shea Oil, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt, *Rainforest Alliance Certified
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy
|2325 kJ
|464 kJ
|-
|557 kcal
|111 kcal
|Fat
|33 g
|6.5 g
|- of which saturates
|19 g
|3.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|13 g
|- of which sugars
|33 g
|6.6 g
|Protein
|2.4 g
|0.5 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
|0.04 g
|92g = 4 x 20g (1/4 Egg)
|-
|-
Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Shea Oil, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sea Salt, Flavourings, *Rainforest Alliance Certified
