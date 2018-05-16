We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nomo Monsters Crispy Chocolate Egg & Lolly 92G

Nomo Monsters Crispy Chocolate Egg & Lolly 92G

£3.50
£3.80/100g

Product Description

  • Egg - Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate egg with crisped rice pieces (4%). Lolly -Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate lolly.
  • Egg
  • 92g = 4 x 20g (1/4 Egg)
  • Lolly
  • 1 x 12g Lolly
  • Character lolly foils may vary.
  • The NOMO and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited
  • No Missing Out
  • Creamy Choc Egg with Crispy Pieces
  • 6 Activities inside
  • Vegan & free from dairy, gluten, egg, nuts
  • Pack size: 92G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle Insert. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made by;
  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,

Return to

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
  • Navan IDA Business Park,
  • Johnstown,
  • Navan,
  • Co. Meath,
  • C15 PK33,

Net Contents

92g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Rice Flour, Shea Oil, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
Energy2325 kJ464 kJ
-557 kcal111 kcal
Fat33 g6.5 g
- of which saturates19 g3.8 g
Carbohydrate63 g13 g
- of which sugars33 g6.6 g
Protein2.4 g0.5 g
Salt0.18 g0.04 g
92g = 4 x 20g (1/4 Egg)--

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Shea Oil, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sea Salt, Flavourings, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 12g
Energy2351 kJ281 kJ
-563 kcal67 kcal
Fat34 g4.0 g
- of which saturates20 g2.4 g
Carbohydrate62 g7.4 g
- of which sugars33 g3.9 g
Protein2.4 g0.3 g
Salt0.09 g0.01 g
1 x 12g Lolly--
