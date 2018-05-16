We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pitted Green Olives 900G

date 2018-05-16
£2.65
£0.59/100g DR.WT

Per 15g

Energy
89kJ
22kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Pitted green olives in brine.
  • HAND PICKED From Spanish olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days and by date shown

Number of uses

30 Servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

450g

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy593kJ / 144kcal89kJ / 22kcal
Fat15.0g2.3g
Saturates2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre2.8g0.4g
Protein0.9g0.1g
Salt4.13g0.62g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Safety information



