Tesco Pitted Green Olives 900G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 593kJ / 144kcal
Product Description
- Pitted green olives in brine.
- HAND PICKED From Spanish olive groves nurtured by trusted farmers
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Olives, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days and by date shown
Number of uses
30 Servings
Warnings
- CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
450g
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy
|593kJ / 144kcal
|89kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Salt
|4.13g
|0.62g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: Although every care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may remain.
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.