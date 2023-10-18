We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
9V Replaceable Battery Smoke Alarm

9V Replaceable Battery Smoke Alarm

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.00

£8.00/each

9V Replaceable Battery Smoke Alarm
Important Features: Easy to install and setup with no wiring required. Mute & Test button - allows for quick and easy testing of the alarm operation. Loud 85 decibel alarm, designed to alert you where ever you are in the home. Low battery warning and LED indicator light.
Complies to BS EN 14604.Technical Specifications:Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 35mm. 85dB/3M alarm. Detection Method:Photoelectric. Working Temperature: -10°C -45°C. Operation Current: <20mA (in Alarm). Unit Life Span: 10 Year (approx.).For electrical products sold within the European Community. At the end of the electrical products useful life, it should not be disposed of with household waste.Please recycle where facilities exist. Check with your Local Authority or retailer for recycling advice.
9 Volt Battery IncludedEasy installationLoud 85dB alarmTest alarm buttonLED indicator

Preparation and Usage

Battery Replacement: Remove the device from the base plate. Insert the supplied batteries in the battery compartment, observing the correct polarity, you will hear a beep. Replace the device on to the base plate.For indoor use only.This smoke alarm must be installed and operated according to the manufacturers instructions.User Manual Enclosed. If in doubt consult a qualified electrician.

View all Alarms & Torches

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here