9V Replaceable Battery Smoke Alarm

Important Features: Easy to install and setup with no wiring required. Mute & Test button - allows for quick and easy testing of the alarm operation. Loud 85 decibel alarm, designed to alert you where ever you are in the home. Low battery warning and LED indicator light.

Complies to BS EN 14604. Technical Specifications: Dimensions: 100 x 100 x 35mm. 85dB/3M alarm. Detection Method: Photoelectric. Working Temperature: -10°C -45°C. Operation Current: <20mA (in Alarm). Unit Life Span: 10 Year (approx.). For electrical products sold within the European Community. At the end of the electrical products useful life, it should not be disposed of with household waste. Please recycle where facilities exist. Check with your Local Authority or retailer for recycling advice.

9 Volt Battery Included Easy installation Loud 85dB alarm Test alarm button LED indicator

Preparation and Usage