P20 ORIGINAL SUNSCREEN SPRAY SPF30 200ML Respecting Ocean Life - product is developed with selected ingredients to minimize our impact on the environment and respecting the ecosystem health. Learn more about P20 at www.p20.co.uk.

Riemann P20 Original features our triple protection technology that provides up to 10 hours of protection, high water resistance and exceeds EU's required level of UVA protection. A lightweight, transparent spray that is easy to apply, fast-drying and sweat resistant. Riemann P20 Original is dermatologically tested, allergycertified, fragrance free and vegan. A sunscreen for those who require high-performance protection.

Riemann P20 Original In 1979, our founder, Claus Riemann, succeeded in inventing a durable and highly effective sun- screen that has been protecting people from the sun for decades. The improved original formula has the same high performing protection but has been ecologically improved to only contain ingredients which are not known to be harmful for the coral reefs and marine environment - respecting ocean life. The new formulation has also been allergycertified - minimizing the risk of developing allergies.

Eco Improved Formula Protects Up to 10 Hours Unique High-Performance Sunscreen High / PA++++ High-level UVA Sweat and highly water resistant Lightweight transparent formula Dermatologically tested UVA ***** Ultra Allergy Certified Highly water resistant Respecting Ocean Life UVB/SPF 30 - high protection UVA-PF above 30 Fragrance-Free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Dibutyl Adipate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Phenoexyethyl Caprylate, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Dicaprilyl Carbonate, Isopropyl Myristate, Cocoglycerides, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Diethylhexyl 2, 6-Naphthalate, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Tocopherol

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage