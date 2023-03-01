Chewy Vites Kids Multivitamin Advance Fruit Gummies 30 Pack

Food Supplement with vitamins & minerals 30 fruit flavoured gummies

Contains 11 essential minerals Vitamin A, D, B6, B12 and C contribute to the normal function of the immune system, lodine contributes to the normal growth of children. Biotin, pantothenic acid, niacin, B12 and B6 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.

Our story We focus all of our attention on crafting the nutrients that parents desire into juicy & delicious products that children love. You can be assured that our vegan fruit pectin-based gummies contain only the best ingredients. Suitable for children and adults.

Chewy Vites is a registered trademark.

Real Fruit Juice 11 nutrients including vitamins A, B6, B12 & D for growing bodies Gluten/wheat-free Dairy, egg, nut-free Gelatine-free No GMO ingredients No artificial colours No artificial flavours No artificial sweeteners No preservatives Suitable for vegans & vegetarians

Vitamin A, D, B6, B12 and C contribute to the normal function of the immune system Iodine contributes to the normal growth of children Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, B12 and B6 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Ingredients

Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Fruit Juice Concentrate, Vitamins [Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (dl-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacin (Nicotinamide), Pantothenic Acid (D- Pantothenate Calcium), Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), D-Biotin, Vitamin D (Ergocalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)] Mineral: lodine (Potassium lodide), Gelling Agent: Citrus Pectin, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Sodium Citrate, Flavourings, Colour: Anthocyanins, Anti-Caking Agent (Carnauba Wax), Coconut Oil

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Wheat

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Recommended daily dosage: Recommended for children from 3 years of age. Also suitable for adults. 1 gummy per day. A second may be safely taken if desired. Do not exceed recommended daily dosage.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Sweeteners Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients Free From Preservatives

Lower age limit

3 Years