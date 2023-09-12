We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Olay Vitamin C 24 Night Gel Cream Moisturiser 50ml
image 1 of Olay Vitamin C 24 Night Gel Cream Moisturiser 50mlimage 2 of Olay Vitamin C 24 Night Gel Cream Moisturiser 50mlimage 3 of Olay Vitamin C 24 Night Gel Cream Moisturiser 50mlimage 4 of Olay Vitamin C 24 Night Gel Cream Moisturiser 50mlimage 5 of Olay Vitamin C 24 Night Gel Cream Moisturiser 50ml

Olay Vitamin C 24 Night Gel Cream Moisturiser 50ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£38.00

£76.00/100ml

Olay Regenerist Vit C A/Drk Spts Nt Gel Crm 50ml
Brighten up, babe. Olay Vitamin C +AHA24 night gel cream delivers clearly brighter skin in just 1 day & visibly more even skin tone and texture in 14 days. And we didn't stop there - this moisturiser also hydrates skin instantly for 24 hours. Frangrance-free and lightweight, this formula blends into your skin without any sticky or greasy feel. With a combination of Vitamin C, AHA and Niacinamide, over time it reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. This moisturiser is dermatologist tested, clinically tested and is non-comedogenic. Also available as a day gel cream with citrus fragrance. It's only the finest for you, you brillian thing.
Night gel cream moisturiser with Vitamin C, AHA & NiacinamideClearly brighter skin in 1 day & visibly more even skin tone and texture in 14 daysOver time reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentationLightweight, non greasy & non stickyInstant hydration for 24 hoursDermatologist tested, Clinically tested, Non-comedogenicFragrance free
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Niacinamide, Dimethicone, Lactic Acid, Isopropyl Isostearate, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Stearyl Alcohol, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Panthenol, Trehalose, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Sodium Lactate, PEG-100 Stearate, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Smooth evenly over cleansed face and neck. Apply once a day, in the evening. Use with daily UV protection.

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here