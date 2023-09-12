Olay Vitamin C 24 Night Gel Cream Moisturiser 50ml

Olay Regenerist Vit C A/Drk Spts Nt Gel Crm 50ml

Brighten up, babe. Olay Vitamin C +AHA24 night gel cream delivers clearly brighter skin in just 1 day & visibly more even skin tone and texture in 14 days. And we didn't stop there - this moisturiser also hydrates skin instantly for 24 hours. Frangrance-free and lightweight, this formula blends into your skin without any sticky or greasy feel. With a combination of Vitamin C, AHA and Niacinamide, over time it reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. This moisturiser is dermatologist tested, clinically tested and is non-comedogenic. Also available as a day gel cream with citrus fragrance. It's only the finest for you, you brillian thing.

Night gel cream moisturiser with Vitamin C, AHA & Niacinamide Clearly brighter skin in 1 day & visibly more even skin tone and texture in 14 days Over time reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation Lightweight, non greasy & non sticky Instant hydration for 24 hours Dermatologist tested, Clinically tested, Non-comedogenic Fragrance free

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Niacinamide, Dimethicone, Lactic Acid, Isopropyl Isostearate, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Stearyl Alcohol, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Panthenol, Trehalose, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Sodium Lactate, PEG-100 Stearate, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage