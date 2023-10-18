Lemon Berry Barn First Cup

For your child's safety and health: Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Never leave a child unattended whilst using drinking equipment. Never use the spout as a soother. Continuous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Always check food temperature before feeding. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Keep components not in use out of the reach of children. Never attach to cords, ribbons, laces or loose parts of clothing. The child could be strangled. Do not allow your child to run while holding the cup. Keep out of reach of children when not in use. Please read all instructions and warnings before use and retain for future reference.