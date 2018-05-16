New
Dairylea Cheese Slices 18Pack 369G
Each 20.5 g slice contains
- Energy
- 191kJ
-
- 46kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.31g
- 5%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930 kJ / 223 kcal
Product Description
- Cheese spread slices with added calcium.
- Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
- 46 kcal Per Slice
- A good source of calcium
- Made with milk and cheese
- Creamy taste
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives added
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 369G
- A good source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Inulin, Modified Starch, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphates, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Sodium Citrates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Calcium Phosphates, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 slice = 20.5 g. Contains 18 slices
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- To contact us...
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858
Net Contents
18 x 20.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|20.5 g
|%* / 20.5 g
|Energy
|930 kJ / 223 kcal
|191 kJ / 46 kcal
|2 %
|Fat
|14 g
|2.8 g
|4 %
|of which Saturates
|9.0 g
|1.8 g
|9 %
|Carbohydrate
|8.7 g
|1.8 g
|1 %
|of which Sugars
|6.8 g
|1.4 g
|2 %
|Fibre
|2.6 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|15 g
|3.0 g
|6 %
|Salt
|1.5 g
|0.31 g
|5 %
|Calcium
|678 mg / 85 % of NRV**
|139 mg / 17 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** NRV: Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|1 slice = 20.5 g. Contains 18 slices
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.