Dairylea Cheese Slices 18Pack 369G

£2.50
£6.78/kg

Each 20.5 g slice contains

Energy
191kJ
46kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

-

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

-

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930 kJ / 223 kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese spread slices with added calcium.
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • 46 kcal Per Slice
  • A good source of calcium
  • Made with milk and cheese
  • Creamy taste
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives added
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 369G
Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Inulin, Modified Starch, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphates, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Sodium Citrates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Calcium Phosphates, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 slice = 20.5 g. Contains 18 slices

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • To contact us...
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

18 x 20.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g20.5 g%* / 20.5 g
Energy930 kJ / 223 kcal191 kJ / 46 kcal2 %
Fat14 g2.8 g4 %
of which Saturates9.0 g1.8 g9 %
Carbohydrate8.7 g1.8 g1 %
of which Sugars6.8 g1.4 g2 %
Fibre2.6 g0.5 g-
Protein15 g3.0 g6 %
Salt1.5 g0.31 g5 %
Calcium678 mg / 85 % of NRV**139 mg / 17 % of NRV**
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** NRV: Nutrient Reference Value---
1 slice = 20.5 g. Contains 18 slices---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

