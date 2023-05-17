We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fairy Lemon Washing Up Liquid 320Ml

Low Everyday Price

£1.00

£3.12/litre

Fairy Lemon Washing Up Liquid 320ml
Every drop of Fairy Washing Up Liquid provides the ultra long lasting cleaning power you expect for your washing up. Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly giving you brilliant clean dishes. No wonder Fairy Original Lemon is the gold standard of washing up liquids. Fairy washing up liquid is so concentrated that you only need to use a drop without efforts: no soaking, no grease, no fuss.
No soaking, no grease, no fussEfficient cleaning, cleans greasy leftover food completelyIts concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly giving a neat cleanUltra long lasting suds from every dropGentle on your skin, no need to wear rubber glovesSmells great with two fresh scents to choose from: the trusted Original scent & Lemon
Pack size: 320ML

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Limonene

Net Contents

320ml ℮

