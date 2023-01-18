We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Very Lazy Zingy Chilli Boost 180G

5(1)Write a review
Very Lazy Zingy Chilli Boost 180G
£3.00
£0.17/10g

Product Description

  • Dried Chillies in Oil with Miso Paste and Red Pepper.
  • For more information visit VERYLAZY.COM
  • Spoon it, spread it, stir it.
  • The chilli boost that every dish needs...
  • From pizzas to soups, pastas to Bolognese and even hummus.
  • Chilli rating - Hot - 3
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Dried Chillies (6%), Dried Red Pepper, Dried Onions, Fermented Yellow Beans (Soya Bean, Water, Salt, Wheat Flour, ((Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Salt), Miso Paste White (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt, Yeast), Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Salt, White Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spring Onion, Garlic Dried, Cayenne Pepper Ground, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and use within 8 weeks. Best before end: See lid.

Warnings

  • SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT
  • POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,

Return to

  • English Provender Company,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Greenham,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG19 6HA,
  • UK.
  • UK Consumer Care: 01635 592655
  • EU Address: RH Amar,
  • 5 Fitzwilliam Sq,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D07 R744,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2488 kJ/ 604 kcal
Fat60g
of which saturates4.6g
Carbohydrate8.2g
of which sugars7.2g
Protein4.6g
Salt1.19g

Safety information

SAFETY BUTTON TAMPER EVIDENT POPS UP WHEN ORIGINAL SEAL IS BROKEN

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Amazing new product from a great brand. Didn't kno

5 stars

Amazing new product from a great brand. Didn't know what to expect but WOW. Putting it on breakfast lunch and dinner!

