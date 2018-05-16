We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nescafe Gold Blend Coffee Refill 150G

Nescafe Gold Blend Coffee Refill 150G

£4.40
£2.93/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze dried soluble coffee made from 100% pure coffee beans.
  • Look! Smell! Taste! Before you waste
  • Use this pack to refill your jar with Nescafe gold blend coffee, made with golden roasted arabica for a rich aroma & smooth taste.
  • 97% less packaging weight than the jar per gram of coffee, compared to the Nescafe Gold Blend 200g jar
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Rich Aroma & Smooth Taste
  • Strength - Intensity - 7
  • With Golden Roasted Arabica
  • 97% Less Packaging Weight vs the Jar
  • 100% Responsibly sourced coffee
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

100% Soluble Coffee

Storage

Store in a cool and dry placeBest before end see bottom of the pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • 1 tsp (1.8g) + 200 ml Hot water = 1 Mug
  • Give your jar a second life
  • This refill pack can be resealed if you have coffee left over!

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

  • Contact us Free
  • UK 0800 58 57 59 (Free)
  • ROI 00800 6378 5385 (Free)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
Net Contents

150g

vile tasting

1 stars

Absolutely horrible, tastes nothing like gold blend coffee. Won't be buying it again.

