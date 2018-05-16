Oxo Stock Pots Red Wine 4 X 20G

Each 100ml of pre-prepared stock contains
- Energy
- 35kJ
-
- 8kcal
- <1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 471kJ/111kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated Red Wine Extract
- Great things come in small packages. Give your dishes a boost of bold flavour and seasoning with OXO Red Wine Stock Pots. Each small but mighty pot contains the equivalent of half a glass of red wine, to transform good meals into great ones. Just dissolve one stock pot in 250ml boiling water first, or melt and stir straight into dishes. Our red wine stock pots will add a deeper, richer flavour to meals like shepherd's pie, warming stews and your famous spaghetti bolognese. Plus, they're gluten free, so they're perfect for family meals. Now roll up your sleeves, fire up the hob and get ready to create your next masterpiece. Enjoy bold flavours, from a very small pot.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-270
- Oxo trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- OXO 4 Red Wine Stock Pots
- The equivalent of half a glass of red wine in each pot
- No artificial colours and flavours
- Gluten free
- Dissolve in boiling water or melt and stir in whilst cooking for a rich flavour
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Water, De-Alcoholised Red Wine Extract (17%) (contains Sulphites), Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Iodised Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Natural Rosemary Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. After opening store in the fridge for up to 3 days. This product can crystallise - it's a natural process which doesn't impact on the product quality.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Dissolve in 250ml boiling water
- Alternatively simply melt & stir in while cooking.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 10 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Lid. Don't Recycle Pot. Don't Recycle
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (100ml) as prepared
|Energy
|471kJ/111kcal
|35kJ/8kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|25.6g
|1.9g
|of which Sugars
|12.2g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.8g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|2.31g
|0.17g
|This pack makes approximately 10 portions
|-
|-
