We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Higgidy Smoked Salmon & Spinach Quiche 155G

Higgidy Smoked Salmon & Spinach Quiche 155G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.75

£1.77/100g

Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with smoked salmon and spinach, sautéed onion and a free range egg filling, hand-topped with even more smoked salmon.Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with spinach and sautéed onion in a creamy béchamel and free range egg filling, hand-topped with sustainably sourced smoked salmon.
A little bit more about us...We're Higgidy, and we make glorious everyday food to help people live well. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lovely lunches and swift but satisfying suppers. Not forgetting, moreish nibbles for mid-afternoon snacking too.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C022651Box - responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycled with window intactTray - paper, widely recycled. We are working on reducing our use of plastic, find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle
Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
Pack size: 155G

Ingredients

Water, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Smoked Salmon (13%) (Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Free Range Whole Egg, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Single Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Spinach (4%), Spelt Flour (Wheat), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Salt, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Mustard Powder, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

155g ℮

View all Quiches & Tarts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here