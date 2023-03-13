Higgidy Smoked Salmon & Spinach Quiche 155G

Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with smoked salmon and spinach, sautéed onion and a free range egg filling, hand-topped with even more smoked salmon. Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with spinach and sautéed onion in a creamy béchamel and free range egg filling, hand-topped with sustainably sourced smoked salmon.

A little bit more about us... We're Higgidy, and we make glorious everyday food to help people live well. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lovely lunches and swift but satisfying suppers. Not forgetting, moreish nibbles for mid-afternoon snacking too.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C022651 Box - responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycled with window intact Tray - paper, widely recycled. We are working on reducing our use of plastic, find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle

Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.

Pack size: 155G

Ingredients

Water, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Smoked Salmon (13%) (Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Free Range Whole Egg, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Single Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Spinach (4%), Spelt Flour (Wheat), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Salt, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Mustard Powder, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

155g ℮