Tamnavulin Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky 70cl

Tamnavulin Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky 70cl

£32.00

£45.71/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Originating from Spain, the sherry casks selected to finesse this single malt scotch whisky provide the signature notes of raisin, vanilla and orange. A perfect complement to the sweet, mellow and smooth taste of TamnavulinTasting NotesMatured in American oak barrels and finessed by three different types of sherry cask to complement the sweet, mellow flavour of Tamnavulin.Colour - Amber Gold.Nose - Aromatic with enticing aromas of vanilla, caramel, banana and milk chocolate with a hint of fresh ginger.Palate - Warm, sweet flavours of maple syrup, raisin and orange with subtle notes of apricot and melon.Finish - Rich and smooth - a classic Speyside malt.Cask WoodAmerican oak & three different sherry casks
The Mill on the HillTamnavulin DistilleryOn the Southern edge of Speyside, in the foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains, lies Tamnavulin Distillery. Tucked away on the banks of the River Livet, the small group of skilled, time-served craftsmen at Tamnavulin create a classic Speyside whisky.Tamnavulin Distillery was opened in 1966 on the banks of the River Livet, deep in the heart of Speyside, the most celebrated whisky producing region in Scotland.
Know Your LimitsThe UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more that 14 units per week.Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive.1 UK Unit per 25ml glass28 UK Units per bottleEnjoy Responsiblydrinkaware.co.ukBottle: Glass - recyclable.Cap: Not currently recyclable.Please check with your local council for further recycling information.
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Produce of

Product of Scotland; Distilled, Matured and Bottled in Scotland

Country

Scotland

Number of uses

Bottle Contains 28 25ml Glasses

Net Contents

70cl ℮

