Flash Spray Wipe Hinched Cleaning Spray Berries 800ml

Flash Spray Wipe Hinched Antibac Wild Brys 800ml

Flash Spray.Wipe.Done. Cleaning Spray will change the way you clean your surfaces, turning your to-do into a ta-daa! Just spray it everywhere, wipe it over and you are already done! It’s that simple! It instantly removes grease on your surfaces with no extra steps - no rinsing, no scrubbing, no streaks. Flash SWD Surface Cleaner leaves nothing behind but sparkling clean and hygienic surfaces, killing 99.9% of bacteria! Available in 2 amazing scents: bright mandarin, apple blossom & wild berries

Sparkling Clean in a Flash Cuts tough grease No streaks Antibacterial. Kills 99.9% of bacteria Dermatologically tested With plant-based ingredient (72% of total surfactant, which are subject to processing)

Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Per Fumes, Disinfectants

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage