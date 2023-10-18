We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Flash Spray Wipe Hinched Cleaning Spray Berries 800ml
image 1 of Flash Spray Wipe Hinched Cleaning Spray Berries 800mlimage 2 of Flash Spray Wipe Hinched Cleaning Spray Berries 800mlimage 3 of Flash Spray Wipe Hinched Cleaning Spray Berries 800mlimage 4 of Flash Spray Wipe Hinched Cleaning Spray Berries 800mlimage 5 of Flash Spray Wipe Hinched Cleaning Spray Berries 800ml

Flash Spray Wipe Hinched Cleaning Spray Berries 800ml

No ratings yet
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£2.49

£3.11/litre

Flash Spray Wipe Hinched Antibac Wild Brys 800ml
Flash Spray.Wipe.Done. Cleaning Spray will change the way you clean your surfaces, turning your to-do into a ta-daa! Just spray it everywhere, wipe it over and you are already done! It’s that simple! It instantly removes grease on your surfaces with no extra steps - no rinsing, no scrubbing, no streaks. Flash SWD Surface Cleaner leaves nothing behind but sparkling clean and hygienic surfaces, killing 99.9% of bacteria! Available in 2 amazing scents: bright mandarin, apple blossom & wild berries
Sparkling Clean in a FlashCuts tough greaseNo streaksAntibacterial. Kills 99.9% of bacteriaDermatologically testedWith plant-based ingredient (72% of total surfactant, which are subject to processing)
Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Per Fumes, Disinfectants

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

SPRAY: ON OFF. WIPE: with a damp microfibre cloth. DONE! SPARKLING CLEAN IN A FLASH. To disinfect: leave to act for 5 mins before wiping. Before preparing food on surfaces, rinse them with a damp cloth.

View all Cleaning & Antibacterial Sprays & Liquids

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here