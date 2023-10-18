We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bondi Sand Gradual Tanning Lotion Skin Perfector 150Ml

Bondi Sand Gradual Tanning Lotion Skin Perfector 150Ml

Vegan

Bondi Sand Grdul Tanning Ltn Skin Perfector 150ml
Sand, sea and sun, the enviable Australian image. Enjoy year-round glowing skin and an instant bronzed glow with Bondi Sands Tinted Skin Perfector Gradual Tanning Lotion. For all skin tones, this nourishing body moisturiser contains bronzing pigments for instant flawless skin and can be used daily to build a gradual tan.
Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
The Australian tanBronzing Pigments for Instant Flawless SkinBuilds to a Natural Looking TanAustralian madeCruelty free and vegan
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Dihydroxyacetone, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77492 (Iron Oxides), Undecane, Glyceryl Stearate, Polyacrylamide, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), Parfum (Fragrance), Polyglyceryl-6 Polyricinoleate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, CI 77499 (Iron Oxides), Tridecane, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Benzyl Alcohol, Dilinoleic Acid/Butanediol Copolymer, Erythrulose, Laureth-7 Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Castor Oil/Ipdi Copolymer, Citric Acid, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Sodium Citrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf, Juice Powder, Caffeine, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Anisyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Step 1For an even, streak free tan, ensure your skin is clean and dry prior to application.Step 2Apply Bondi Sands tinted skin Perfector gradual tanning lotion evenly to skin in a circular motion. Wait until touch dry before dressing.Step 3Use daily for instant flawless skin and to build a natural looking tan throughout the year. Wash hands after use.

