Bondi Sand Gradual Tanning Lotion Skin Perfector 150Ml

Bondi Sand Grdul Tanning Ltn Skin Perfector 150ml

Sand, sea and sun, the enviable Australian image. Enjoy year-round glowing skin and an instant bronzed glow with Bondi Sands Tinted Skin Perfector Gradual Tanning Lotion. For all skin tones, this nourishing body moisturiser contains bronzing pigments for instant flawless skin and can be used daily to build a gradual tan.

Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.

The Australian tan Bronzing Pigments for Instant Flawless Skin Builds to a Natural Looking Tan Australian made Cruelty free and vegan

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Dihydroxyacetone, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 77492 (Iron Oxides), Undecane, Glyceryl Stearate, Polyacrylamide, Ethoxydiglycol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77491 (Iron Oxides), Parfum (Fragrance), Polyglyceryl-6 Polyricinoleate, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, CI 77499 (Iron Oxides), Tridecane, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Benzyl Alcohol, Dilinoleic Acid/Butanediol Copolymer, Erythrulose, Laureth-7 Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Castor Oil/Ipdi Copolymer, Citric Acid, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Sodium Citrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf, Juice Powder, Caffeine, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Anisyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage