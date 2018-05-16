We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Peppadew Sweet Piquante Peppers Mild Chopped 280G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Peppadew Sweet Piquante Peppers Mild Chopped 280G
£2.05
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Mild Piquanté Peppers in a sweet and tangy brine.
  • For recipe inspiration visit www.peppadew.co.uk
  • Peppadew® and the block device are registered trademarks of Piquante Brands International (Pty) Ltd.
  • No Added Preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Halal
  • Kosher - U
  • Vegetarian
  • Gluten Free
  • Colourant free
  • Low fat
  • Allergen free
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Piquanté Peppers (46%) Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Antioxidants: Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Firming Agent: E509

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated under brine and use within 4 weeks.For Best Before End: See Black Block.

Produce of

Product of South Africa

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Cap. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Peppadew International (Pty) Ltd.,
  • Factory 264,
  • Bravo Street,
  • Nkowankowa,
  • Letaba,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Drained weight

130g

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy297 kJ / 71 kcal
Fat0.3 g
- of which saturates0.1 g
Carbohydrate15 g
- of which sugars15 g
Fibre2.6 g
Protein0.8 g
Salt0.59 g
View all Sundried Tomatoes, Capers & Antipasti

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here