Bernard Matthews 22 Turkey Dippers In Crispy Batter 403G
Each Dipper (oven baked) contains
- Energy
- 150kJ
-
- 36kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g (as sold)
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped turkey breast, coated in batter
- Great Quality, Honest Prices, Since 1950
- Here at Bernard Matthews, we have been producing poultry products for over 70 years.
- Bernard's mission was, as ours is today, to provide great quality food at honest prices for you and your family.
- From our British farms to your fork, we hope you find our products just as bootiful as we do.
- 22* Turkey Dippers
- *Average contents 22 Numbers may vary
- The meat content of this product is 100% turkey breast
- Red Tractor - Certified Turkey
- Made with 100% Turkey Breast
- High in Protein
- Low Saturated Fat
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 403G
Information
Ingredients
Turkey Breast (50%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Starch, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Maize Flour, Raising Agent (E503), Dextrose, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. For best before end date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
The following are guidelines only.
Removed all packaging before cooking.
Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 210°C/190°C Fan/Gas Mark 7 and cook for approximately 15-18 mins.
Always check that the product is piping hot throughout before serving.
This product contains raw meat and must be cooked according to the cooking instructions.
Caution: Particular care should be taken when serving to young children. Product will be hot.
Produce of
Made in the UK with turkey from farms in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
Name and address
- Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR9 5QD.
- Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
- Corhollan,
Return to
- Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
- Corhollan,
- Smithborough,
- Co. Monaghan,
- H18 AR26.
- www.bernardmatthews.com
Net Contents
403g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Per 100g (oven baked)
|RI*
|Energy - kJ
|853
|885
|8400
|- kcal
|203
|211
|2000
|Fat
|8.6g
|8.3g
|70g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|11g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|19.9g
|260g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.0g
|24g
|Protein
|12.3g
|13.6g
|50g
|Salt
|0.68g
|0.71g
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
