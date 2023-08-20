Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid 320Ml

Every drop of Fairy Washing Up Liquid provides the ultra long lasting cleaning power you expect for your washing up. Its concentrated formula cuts through tough grease instantly giving you brilliant clean dishes. No wonder Fairy Original is the gold standard of washing up liquids. Fairy original washing up liquid is so concentrated that you only need to use a drop without efforts: no soaking, no grease, no fuss.

No soaking, no grease, no fuss Efficient cleaning, cleans greasy leftover food completely Its concentrated formula cuts through grease instantly giving a neat clean Ultra long lasting suds from every drop Gentle on your skin, no need to wear rubber gloves Smells great with two fresh scents to choose from: the trusted Original scent & Lemon

Pack size: 320ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Limonene

Net Contents

320ml ℮