Ben & Jerry's Light Vanilla Fudge Brownie 465Ml
2 x scoop = 100ml/61g
- Energy
- 475kJ
-
- 113kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 778 kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla ice cream with brownie pieces (14%)
- Free Grazing with Caring Dairy
- A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
- Our flavour gurus have concocted our "Lighten Up! Range to be full of the chunks you love, with less fat than similar ice cream products!
- Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 59% excluding water and dairy.
- ©2022 Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc.
- ®Reg TM
- Cows: ©Woody Jackson 1997
- Fairtrade
- Lighten up! 113 kcal per 100ml serving
- Light 50% Less Fat Than Similar Ice Cream
- This Tub & Lid are Plant Based
- 92% of total pack made from plant based materials
- I'm Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher - Dairy
- HFA Approved - Halal Food Authority
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Soluble Corn Fibre, Free Range Egg Yolk, Flours (Wheat, Malted Barley), Water, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Free Range Egg, Vanilla Extract, Free Range Dried Egg White, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store at -18°C. Best before end: see bottom of container.
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- UK: Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- IE: Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- UK: Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Free Post ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Phone: 0800 169 6123
- www.benjerry.co.uk
- IE: Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- Cone phone: 1800 444 420
- www.benjerry.ie
Net Contents
465ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = 2 x scoop**
|%* per 2 x scoop**
|Energy
|778 kJ
|475 kJ
|-
|185 kcal
|113 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|5.4 g
|3.3 g
|5 %
|of which saturates
|2.8 g
|1.7 g
|9 %
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|17 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|25 g
|15 g
|17 %
|Protein
|3.9 g
|2.4 g
|5 %
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.16 g
|3 %
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**2 x scoop = 100ml = 61g, 465ml/280g ≈ 1.5 x (2x scoop)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.