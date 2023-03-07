We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben & Jerry's Light Vanilla Fudge Brownie 465Ml

image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Light Vanilla Fudge Brownie 465Ml
£5.00
£1.08/100ml

2 x scoop = 100ml/61g

Energy
475kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 778 kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream with brownie pieces (14%)
  • Free Grazing with Caring Dairy
  • A Ben & Jerry's Initiative
  • Our flavour gurus have concocted our "Lighten Up! Range to be full of the chunks you love, with less fat than similar ice cream products!
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 59% excluding water and dairy.
  • ©2022 Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc.
  • ®Reg TM
  • Cows: ©Woody Jackson 1997
  • Fairtrade
  • Lighten up! 113 kcal per 100ml serving
  • Light 50% Less Fat Than Similar Ice Cream
  • This Tub & Lid are Plant Based
  • 92% of total pack made from plant based materials
  • I'm Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • HFA Approved - Halal Food Authority
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Soluble Corn Fibre, Free Range Egg Yolk, Flours (Wheat, Malted Barley), Water, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Free Range Egg, Vanilla Extract, Free Range Dried Egg White, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see bottom of container.

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Free Post ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • IE: Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • UK: Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Free Post ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Phone: 0800 169 6123
  • www.benjerry.co.uk
  • IE: Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Cone phone: 1800 444 420
  • www.benjerry.ie

Net Contents

465ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml = 2 x scoop**%* per 2 x scoop**
Energy778 kJ475 kJ
-185 kcal113 kcal6 %
Fat5.4 g3.3 g5 %
of which saturates2.8 g1.7 g9 %
Carbohydrate28 g17 g7 %
of which sugars25 g15 g17 %
Protein3.9 g2.4 g5 %
Salt0.26 g0.16 g3 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**2 x scoop = 100ml = 61g, 465ml/280g ≈ 1.5 x (2x scoop) ---
