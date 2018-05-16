New
Capsicana Mexican Smoky Chipotle Fajita Kit 455G
Product Description
- 8 Soft Flour Tortillas, 1 Chipotle Cooking Paste, 1 Chipotle Salsa Mix
- Did You Know...
- The first fajitas we're made by Mexican ranch workers using a cut of meat called 'arrachera' which they grilled, wrapped in tortillas and shared at the end of a long, hard day.
- "I hope you enjoy my new fajita kit, it has all the flavour Capsicana is known for but mild on heat.
- I like to make it extra special with cool soured cream, chopped parsley and fresh avocado.
- I'd love to hear what you think hello@capsicana.co.uk"
- Ben
- Founder
- We've got loads more fantastic Latin American recipes to share at www.capsicana.co.uk
- This is our mildest fajita kit, so great for those who are looking for all the flavour but less of the heat! The taste of this kit is inspired by the dish "Chicken Tinga" originally from the state of Puebla. The smokiness comes from the chipotle and smoked paprika which is perfectly paired with juicy sweet tomatoes to make it a real crowd pleaser. We've also included a chipotle salsa mix for you to combine with fresh tomatoes to make a tangy salsa to top off your fajitas.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C022651, www.fsc.org
- Latin Flavour
- Chilli rating - Mild - 1
- Made with 100% Natural Flavours
- Serves 4 in 15 Mins
- No artificial colourings or flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 455G
Information
Ingredients
Soft Flour Tortillas (70%): Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Vinegar, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Salt, Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Chipotle Cooking Paste (22%): Tomato (17%) (contains Chopped Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Water, Honey, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Paste (7%), Dextrose, Chilli Puree, Onion Puree, Salt, Red Pepper, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Spices (Smoked Paprika, Chipotle Chilli, Black Pepper), Herbs (Coriander, Oregano), Paprika Extract, Chipotle Salsa Mix (8%): Water, Amarillo Chilli Mash (contains Amarillo Chillies, Salt, Acetic Acid), Onion, Tomato Paste (10%), Dextrose, Garlic Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Demerara Sugar, Spices (Chipotle Chilli, Cumin), Salt, Corn Flour, Herbs (Coriander, Mexican Oregano), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- You're only 15 mins from the ultimate fajita!
- 1 Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a frying pan, add the chicken and brown over a medium heat (for 3-4 minutes), then stir in the onion and pepper. Stir occasionally until the vegetables have softened and the chicken has cooked through properly (about 8 minutes).
- 2 To make the salsa, combine the salsa mix with the chopped tomatoes.
- 3 Once the chicken and vegetables are ready, add the paste and stir through, adding 2 tbsps of water to create a sauce. Cook for a further 1-2 minutes.
- 4 Unwrap the tortillas and warm (either in a microwave for 20-30 seconds or dry fry in a hot pan for just a few seconds on each side).
- 5 Wrap your filling in the warmed tortillas, top with your fresh salsa and then they're ready to enjoy!
- You'll need:
- 500g Chicken breast, cut into strips
- 1 Red onion, sliced
- 1 Green pepper, sliced
- 2 Tomatoes, diced
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- 13 Adelaide Road,
- Dublin,
Return to
- Capsicana Ltd,
- 19 Walsworth Road,
- Hitchin,
- SG4 9SP.
- 13 Adelaide Road,
- Dublin,
- D02 P950,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
455g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Fajita (56.9g) (tortilla, cooking paste and salsa mix as sold)
|Energy
|1078kJ/255kcal
|613kJ/145kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|2.9g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|46.3g
|26.3g
|of which sugars
|11.2g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|5.7g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1.48g
|0.84g
