Swizzels Drumstick No Added Sugar Raspberry 1 Litre
Product Description
- No Added Sugar Apple and Raspberry Squash with Sweeteners.
- Swizzels and Drumstick are registered trademarks of Swizzels Matlow Limited.
- Contains Real Fruit
- No Added Sugar
- Contains naturally occurring sugars
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1L
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Sodium Saccharin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Stabilisers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins)
Allergy Information
- For allergens please see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best taste, keep cool and out of direct sunlight. For best before end see neck of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Suggested dilution 1 part squash with 4 parts water, if for toddlers add extra water. Natural oils in this product may be visible on the neck of the bottle. Natural separation may occur, shake well before use.
Number of uses
1L contains 20 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Contains a source of phenylalanine.
Name and address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- Guarantee of Quality
- If you are not completely satisfied with the quality of this product, please write to:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml as sold
|250ml serving*
|Energy
|33kJ
|17kJ
|-
|8kcal
|4kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Of which sugars
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.13g
|*Suggested dilution 1 part squash with 4 parts water
|-
|-
Safety information
Contains a source of phenylalanine.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.