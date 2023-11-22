Surf Coconut Bliss Liquid Laundry Detergent 60 Washes 1.62L

Surf Coconut Bliss Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent is the ultimate beach fun fragrance – it's paradise in a bottle. Featuring a long lasting, nature-inspired fragrance blended with natural essential oil, it will give your clothes all the nourishing scents of soft, creamy coconut milk combined with the sweet and warm notes of vanilla, amber, and musk. The Coconut Bliss range is available in washing liquid, washing powder and washing capsules, and is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf is the UK’s no.1 fragrance detergent brand* and brings you the joy of fragrance long after you've washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love. Our laundry washing liquid bottle contains recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable with the sleeve removed. To use this laundry detergent effectively, pour into the dosing ball and then place in the drum of your washing machine. Then add your laundry and start the wash. For the best results, use 27 ml for standard loads (4-5 kg) and soft/medium water. Use 40 ml for larger or dirtier loads, and hard water. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Don’t wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Do not use on silk and wool. When handwashing, dilute 17 ml detergent in 5 L water. For heavy soiling, wash on a high temperature. When washing at low temps, use a non-delicate cycle for best results. *Kantar 52 w/e 08.02.2022

Surf Coconut Bliss Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent delivers burst after burst of uplifting, long lasting fragrance Surf is the UK's no.1 fragrance laundry detergent brand* The bottle for this washing liquid detergent contains recycled plastic and is 100% recyclable with the sleeve removed Washing detergent featuring a delightful fusion of creamy coconut with the sweet and warm notes of vanilla, amber and musk blended with natural essential oil For best results, you'll only need to use 27 ml of our liquid detergent for standard loads and it's suitable for washing either colours or whites Surf Coconut Bliss laundry detergent is also available in washing capsules and powder

Pack size: 1.62L

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Nonionic surfactants, Perfume, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

1.62 ℮