Naked Ruby Machine Super Smoothie 300Ml

Naked Ruby Machine Super Smoothie 300Ml

£2.30

£0.77/100ml

Vegan

Apple, banana, strawberry, pomegranate, raspberry and sour cherry fruit juice drink partially from concentrate with added vitaminsEnjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Brighten your day with the Naked Ruby Machine Super Smoothie. Ruby Machine is crammed with big, bold colourful flavours and boosted with vitamins.We mix up tasty, fresh and flavoursome raspberries, pomegranate, and strawberries.We NEVER add additional sugar. Instead its packed with Vitamin C and B1. Vitamin B2 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Vitamin B6 contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
Naked® is a registered trademark of Naked Juice Co. of Glendora, Inc.
Boosted with Vitamins1 of your 5 a day based on a 150ml servingBursting with Colourful FlavourContains Vitamins C, B1, B2, B6, & EPasteurizedSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 300ML
Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigueVitamin B6 contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (58%), Apple Puree, Banana Puree, Strawberry Puree (5%), Pomegranate (3%), Raspberry Puree (1.6%), Sour Cherry (1.6%), Extracts (Carrot, Safflower, Apple), Natural Flavourings, Vitamins C, E, B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake wellSeparation is natural

